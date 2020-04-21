COVID-19: Denmark says public gatherings will not exceed 500 people until September

COPENHAGEN: Denmark will not allow public gatherings to exceed 500 persons until at least Sep 1, the Danish health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday (Apr 21).

The statement contradicted earlier media reports, which said the government would allow larger public gatherings from May 10. A current upper limit on public gatherings of 10 people is in effect until May 10.



