COVID-19 has been 'a disaster' for the UK, PM Johnson says

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus crisis had been a disaster for the United Kingdom but that it was not the right time for an inquiry into missteps.

"This has been a disaster," Johnson told Times Radio. "Let's not mince our words, I mean this has been an absolute nightmare for the country and the country has gone through a profound shock."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said, though, that this was not the right time for an inquiry in the handling of the crisis.

Asked whether he thought every day about the high level of total deaths and infection rates in Britain from the novel coronavirus, Johnson said: "Every day ... What we've got is the curve going in the direction roughly that they thought it would. It is very slowly coming down."



"The crucial thing is to make sure that we're ready to crack down on local flare ups and that's why we have the wack-a-mole strategy."



On his senior adviser Dominic Cummings, he said: "Dom is outstanding."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram