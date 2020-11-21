Donald Trump Jr tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump Jr tested positive for COVID-19 this week and is experiencing no symptoms, according to a spokesman for the son of US President Donald Trump.

The spokesman said that the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.

Trump Jr is the latest member of the president's family to become infected with the virus.

The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.



Andrew Giuliani, the son of the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, also said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.



