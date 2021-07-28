England to allow unquarantined travel from US and EU if vaccinated against COVID-19

LONDON: Fully vaccinated people in the United States and European Union will be allowed to travel to England without having to quarantine on arrival, the UK government announced on Wednesday (Jul 28).

"We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends," tweeted transport minister Grant Shapps, adding that the policy will come into force from 4am local time (11am, Singapore time) on Aug 2.

The changes would apply to those with a US or European accepted vaccine, said Shapps.

Arrivals will still need to do the usual pre-departure test and take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on day two of returning to England.



Britain's Heathrow Airport called on the government on Monday to open up the country to vaccinated travellers from the EU and United States from the end of this month to help fuel a travel recovery.



On Jul 19, Britain lifted pandemic restrictions on daily life in England, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging the public to remain prudent and for any laggards to join the two-thirds of UK adults who are now fully vaccinated.

Latest data suggests Britain may have passed the peak of infections in this wave, but more than a quarter of a million people still tested positive in the past week.



