COVID-19 exposure risk on airplanes very low, US defence study finds

WASHINGTON: The risk of exposure to the coronavirus on flights is very low, a US Department of Defense study released on Thursday (Oct 15) found, a positive sign for the airline industry as it tries to rebound from the pandemic's crushing effect on travel.

When a seated passenger is wearing a mask, an average 0.003 per cent of air particles within the breathing zone around a person's head are infectious, even when every seat is occupied, it found.

The testing assumed only one infected person on the plane and did not simulate the effects of passenger movement around the cabin.

The study, conducted aboard United Airlines Boeing 777 and 767 aircraft, showed that masks helped minimise exposure to infection when someone coughed, even in neighbouring seats.

About 99.99 per cent of particles were filtered out of the cabin within six minutes due to fast air circulation, downward air ventilation and the filtration systems on the aircraft.

"These results ... mean your chances of COVID exposure on a United aircraft are nearly non-existent, even if your flight is full," said United Airlines Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist.

The study estimated that to receive an infectious dose, a passenger would need to fly 54 hours on a plane with an infectious person.

The research over six months involved 300 tests during 38 hours of flight time and 45 hours of ground testing. It was done by releasing particles the same size as the novel coronavirus across the entire cabin by section, each of which had 42 sensors representing other passengers who could potentially come in contact with the particles.

Each test released 180 million particles - the number of particles that would be produced by thousands of coughs.

Study participants included the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Boeing Co among others.



