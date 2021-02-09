Fauci says vaccinate quickly to fight COVID-19 variants

REUTERS: The best defense against the evolution of COVID-19 and the emergence of variant strains is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, top US infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said on a Monday (Feb 8) media briefing.

Fauci said while it was reasonable to think about studying the efficacy of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccine as a one-dose regimen in light of supply vaccine constraints, such a study would take months to complete, thus likely making its conclusions moot. Fauci continued to encourage people get two doses of the vaccine.

