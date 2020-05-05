Global airlines body opposes leaving middle seats on planes empty, recommends masks

LONDON: The body representing global airlines came out against leaving middle seats empty on aircraft on Tuesday (May 5), as debate intensifies over how to get airlines flying while respecting social-distancing rules in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Brian Pearce, chief economist at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said most airlines would have been unable to make money last year if a third of the seats had been removed on the industry's most-flown models.

In April, IATA director-general Alexandre de Juniac said leaving the middle seat empty was among the likely conditions for a resumption of air travel to be discussed with governments around the world.

IATA's medical adviser David Powell, also told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday that while normal seat allocation can be maintained, it was recommending the mandatory wearing of masks or face coverings on board.

Governments across the world are intervening to prop up airlines as estimated revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic have climbed to US$314 billion, the IATA said last month, with many of the world's airplanes in storage.

