French army reports 50 COVID-19 cases aboard aircraft carrier

FILE PHOTO: French Navy aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is moored at the port of Limassol
French Navy aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is moored at the port of Limassol, Cyprus, Feb 21, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Stefanos Kouratzis)

PARIS: Fifty crew members aboard France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle have tested positive for COVID-19, the armed forces ministry said on Friday (Apr 10). 

In a statement, it added that three sailors had been preventively evacuated by air to a military hospital in Toulon, southern France, home port of the carrier.

Source: Reuters/zl

