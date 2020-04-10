French army reports 50 COVID-19 cases aboard aircraft carrier
PARIS: Fifty crew members aboard France's flagship aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle have tested positive for COVID-19, the armed forces ministry said on Friday (Apr 10).
In a statement, it added that three sailors had been preventively evacuated by air to a military hospital in Toulon, southern France, home port of the carrier.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram