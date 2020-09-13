France's daily COVID-19 cases pass 10,000 for first time

PARIS: France has had 10,561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Saturday (Sep 12), a new daily record as the number topped 10,000 for the first time.

The latest daily count, surpassing the previous record of 9,843 new infections reported on Thursday, highlights a resurgence of the disease in France.

The rise led the government to outline additional measures on Friday to avert a return to the general lockdown put in place earlier in the year. Prime Minister Jean Castex promised steps to speed up tests and toughen local measures in high-infection zones.

He warned on Friday there was a "clear worsening" in the country's outbreak, and that a recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalisations was particularly worrying.



However he did not announce any major new restrictions, shortening the quarantine period for people who catch the virus to just seven days from 14.



"We have to succeed in living with this virus, without returning to the idea of a generalised lockdown," he said in a televised statement from his official residence in Paris.

Castex himself ended a stint in isolation after twice testing negative for Covid-19.



Fears were briefly raised after he spent part of last weekend with the boss of the Tour de France Christian Prudhomme, who tested positive for COVID-19.

In its daily update, the French health ministry also reported that 772 clusters were being investigated, an increase of 86 in the past 24 hours.

Over the past week, there had been 2,432 arrivals in hospital for COVID-19, including 417 entries into intensive care units, the ministry said.

A total of 417 new patients were admitted to intensive care over the last week -- 28 on Saturday.



The death toll since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak this year in French hospitals and nursing homes has reached 30,910, with 17 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, it added.

