COVID-19: France death toll up again, close to 21,000

PARIS: France registered 531 more deaths from COVID-19 infections on Tuesday (Apr 21), bringing the total to 20,796, the fourth-highest tally in the world, while the pace of increase of fatalities slowed again.

The number of people in hospital declined for a seventh day in row while the total of patients in intensive care units fell for a 13th consecutive time, to 5,433 - the lowest level since Mar 30.

France's public health chief Jerome Salomon told a news briefing the pandemic remains "massive".

