French COVID-19 deaths rise by 19 to 29,633

PARIS: The number of deaths in France from COVID-19 has risen by 19 from Friday to stand at 29,633, the health ministry said on Saturday (Jun 20).

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 641 to 160,093.

France's coronavirus death toll is the fifth-highest in the world.

