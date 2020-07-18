COVID-19: French to enforce mask-wearing in banks and shops from Jul 20

PARIS: France will enforce mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces including banks, shops and indoor markets from Jul 20, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday (Jul 18), as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of COVID-19 across the country.

The government has accelerated plans to make it compulsory to wear masks after series of indicators have suggested the virus could be gaining momentum, especially in areas in western and southern France that had been relatively spared during the height of the outbreak between March and May.

"From Monday, mask-wearing will be mandatory in closed spaces," Veran said on Twitter. "That concerns shops, buildings open to the public, covered markets and banks."



