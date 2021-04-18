COVID-19: France to impose quarantine on arrivals from four countries

PARIS: France will impose a 10-day quarantine on arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and South Africa over concerns about variants of the coronavirus, the prime minister's office announced Saturday (Apr 18).

Although flights from Argentina, Chile and South Africa will not be suspended, as France imposed on Brazil Tuesday, arrivals will have to submit to the quarantine or face fines.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

