French lockdown led to less drug trafficking and spike in prices

PARIS: The lockdown imposed in France to combat COVID-19 led to a sharp drop in drug trafficking and a huge spike in prices, officials said on Friday (May 15).

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told a news conference that there had been a drop of 30 per cent to 40 per cent in drug trafficking in France, while anti-drug trafficking official Stephanie Cherbonnier said prices jumped by 30 per cent to 60 per cent.

"We have noted a massive increase in prices," said Cherbonnier, who added that drug traffickers had sought to get around the lockdown by using home delivery and drive-in services.

