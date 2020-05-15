French lockdown led to less drug trafficking and spike in prices

Golden Statues at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel tower wear protective masks in Paris, France on May 2, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

PARIS: The lockdown imposed in France to combat COVID-19 led to a sharp drop in drug trafficking and a huge spike in prices, officials said on Friday (May 15).

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told a news conference that there had been a drop of 30 per cent to 40 per cent in drug trafficking in France, while anti-drug trafficking official Stephanie Cherbonnier said prices jumped by 30 per cent to 60 per cent.

"We have noted a massive increase in prices," said Cherbonnier, who added that drug traffickers had sought to get around the lockdown by using home delivery and drive-in services.

Source: Reuters/zl

