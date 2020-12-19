French President Emmanuel Macron's condition 'stable' after contracting COVID-19

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron's condition is stable and the results of a medical examination reassuring, the French presidency said on Saturday (Dec 19) in an update on the president's COVID-19 status.

"The medical condition of the president is stable compared with ... Friday. He presents similar COVID-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations," the presidency said in a statement.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace than usual outside Paris.

He blamed his COVID-19 on a combination of negligence and bad luck, urging his compatriots to stay safe as critics called out slip-ups in his behaviour to prevent infection.



Advertisement

Advertisement

While Macron usually wears a mask and adheres to social distancing rules, and has insisted that his coronavirus strategy is driven by science, the president has been captured on camera in recent days violating France’s virus-control guidelines.



Macron also hosted or took part in multiple large-group meals in the days before testing positive on Thursday, including with members of his centrist party and rival politicians, while French people are currently advised to avoid gatherings with more than six people.

His office has been contacting those present for the meals, but told some people sitting far from the president that they were not considered at risk.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

