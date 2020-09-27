France reports 14,412 new confirmed COVID_19 cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk near the Old Port in Marseille
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk near the Old Port (Vieux Port) in Marseille, France, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS: France registered 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday (Sep 26), not far from a daily record of 16,096 set earlier this week.

The total number of cases now stands at 527,446, Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have died from the infection increased by 39 to 31,700.

Source: Reuters

