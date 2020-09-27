France reports 14,412 new confirmed COVID_19 cases

PARIS: France registered 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday (Sep 26), not far from a daily record of 16,096 set earlier this week.

The total number of cases now stands at 527,446, Health Ministry data showed. The number of people who have died from the infection increased by 39 to 31,700.

