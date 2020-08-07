Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214

BERLIN: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany increased by 1,147 to 214,214, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday (Aug 7).

The reported death toll rose by eight to 9,183, the tally showed.

On Tuesday, Susanne Johna, president of Marburger Bund, which represents doctors in Germany, said that the country is already contending with a second wave of the coronavirus.

Germany risks squandering its early success by flouting social distancing rules, Johna said in a newspaper interview.



She said there was a danger that a longing to return to normality and a suppression of containment measures would fritter away the success Germany had achieved so far, urging people to stick to social distancing and hygiene rules and wear masks.

Europe's biggest economy has so far withstood the pandemic with far fewer deaths than some large neighbours like France and Italy, owing to widespread testing, a well-equipped healthcare system and good adherence to social distancing.

