Global recovery will come faster if COVID vaccine available to all: WHO chief

GENEVA: Economic recovery around the world could comes faster if any COVID-19 vaccine is made available to all as a public good, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday (Aug 6).

He was speaking in an online panel discussion with members of the Aspen Security Forum in the United States moderated by the NBC network.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan, asked about a proposed Russian vaccine, told the panel that what was needed now was to ensure any vaccines are safe and effective.

