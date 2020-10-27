No trick or treating: Halloween is cancelled for England's high risk areas

LONDON: Trick or treating during Halloween is banned in the areas of England in the highest level of COVID-19 lockdown, a junior minister in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government said on Tuesday (Oct 27).

Asked by LBC radio if trick or treating - a tradition in which children go from house to house asking for goodies or threatening a trick - was banned, junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "Sadly - tier three - you can't."

"It's a tough thing," Zahawi said.

An employee wearing a face shield sorts Halloween masks at a shop in Leighton Buzzard, Britain Sep 23, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers)

Halloween, celebrated on Oct 31, dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain when people would try to ward off ghosts. Some of the traditions of the festival were incorporated into Catholic vigils such as All Hallows' Eve.

