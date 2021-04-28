BioNTech co-founder 'confident' vaccine works against Indian COVID-19 variant

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a coronavirus
A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Singapore on Mar 8, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Edgar Su)
BERLIN: BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin on Wednesday (Apr 28) voiced confidence that the vaccine that his company jointly developed with Pfizer works against the Indian variant of the coronavirus.

"We are still testing the Indian variant, but the Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and which our vaccine works against, so I am confident," said Sahin.

Source: AFP/kg

