Indian COVID-19 variant will become dominant in the UK, top medic says

LONDON: The B16172 variant first found in India will over time surpass the so-called "Kent" variant and become dominant in the United Kingdom, Britain's top medic said on Friday (May 14).

"This is more transmissible than the B117 (Kent variant), and we expect over time this variant will overtake and come to dominate in the UK, in the way that B117 took over," England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told a news conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the spread of the variant may impact the country's full exit from restrictions.

"We're serving notice that we do think, I think, that it certainly may cause disruption to our attempts to continue down the roadmap. But they don't at the moment change the assessment about step 3 (relaxation of restrictions on Monday)," he told a Downing Street briefing.

He added that Britain would accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The United Kingdom has delivered one of the world's fastest inoculation campaigns, giving a first shot to almost 70 per cent of the adult population and a second to 36 per cent, helping to reduce infection rates and deaths.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I believe we should trust in our vaccines to protect the public whilst monitoring the situation very closely because the race between our vaccination programme and the virus may be about to become a great deal tighter," Johnson told a news conference.

He said the government would accelerate remaining second doses to the over 50s and those clinically vulnerable to just eight weeks after the first dose, and would prioritise first doses for those eligible who had not yet come forward.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram