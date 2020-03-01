Iran reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, taking total to 54

TEHRAN: Iran's health ministry on Sunday (Mar 1) reported 11 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 385 infections, bringing the overall number of lives lost to 54 and cases to 978.

"Eleven people lost their lives" in the past 24 hours, spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference, adding that testing across the country showed there were 385 new cases.

Since it announced its first coronavirus deaths, Iran has scrambled to bring the outbreak under control, shutting schools, suspending cultural and sporting events and halting meetings of the cabinet and parliament.



Several high-ranking officials and five lawmakers, have tested positive for the coronavirus as the rapid spread of the outbreak forced the government to call on people to stay at home.



Iranian media reported on Saturday that one lawmaker, elected in Iran's Feb 21 polls, had died of the coronavirus.



