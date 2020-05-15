Free movement across Italy to be allowed from Jun 3: Draft decree

World

Free movement across Italy to be allowed from Jun 3: Draft decree

Bergamo, the northern Italian town at the epicentre of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak
A man wearing a face mask walks next to a shop in Bergamo, Italy, May 13, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Flavio Lo Scalzo)

Bookmark

ROME: Italy is set to allow free travel across the country from Jun 3, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters on Friday (May 15), as the government moves to unwind the COVID-19 lockdown and revive the battered economy.

Rigid restrictions were imposed on Italy in March in an effort to halt the disease and with the death rate now falling, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is rolling back the curbs.

The draft decree, which could still be modified before it is approved, also said all travel within separate Italian regions would be allowed from May 18.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark