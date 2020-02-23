Jordan bars travellers from China, Iran, South Korea over COVID-19

AMMAN: Jordan said on Sunday (Feb 23) it will bar entry to citizens of China, Iran and South Korea and other foreigners travelling from those countries in response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The minister of state for media affairs, Amjad Adayleh, said the decision was part of "preemptive measures" following the rise in cases of coronavirus in South Korea, Iran and China.

Adayleh said the ban would be "temporary" and imposed on all non-Jordanians coming from the three nations among the worst affected by the illness.

"Jordanians who come from those countries will be placed in quarantine for two weeks to ensure they have not contracted the coronavirus," he said.

Jordan has so far not reported any cases of coronavirus.

His comments came as South Korea on Sunday raised its alert on the new coronavirus to the highest level after reporting three more deaths and 169 new infections.

Iran reported three more novel coronavirus deaths among 15 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the Islamic republic to eight and infections to 43.

Turkey on Sunday said it will close its border with Iran as a precautionary measure to halt the potential spread of coronavirus. All highways and railways will be closed as of 5pm local time and flights from Iran suspended, said Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca.

