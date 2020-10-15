Kamala Harris pauses in-person campaigning after staffer diagnosed with COVID-19

WASHINGTON: US Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will cancel her travel plans through Sunday (Oct 18) after one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the campaign said in a statement.

The campaign said that Harris was last tested on Wednesday and was negative. Her communications director, Liz Allen, had tested positive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harris had not come into "close contact" with Allen, campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement, adding that a non-staff flight crew member also tested positive.



Harris did not need to quarantine, O'Malley Dillon added, but "out of an abundance of caution" would cancel travel and campaign virtually before hitting the road again on Oct 19.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement