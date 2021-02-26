Late for my COVID-19 vaccination: 88-year-old caught going 191kmh in France

STRASBOURG, France: An 88-year-old man caught speeding at a breakneck 191kmh on a French country road told officers that he was late for his COVID-19 vaccine appointment, police said.

The speed limit on the road where he was picked up on Thursday (Feb 25) is 110kmh, police in the eastern French Bas-Rhin region said on Facebook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The driver, a local, "gave as a reason for his speeding that he was late for his anti-COVID vaccine", it said.

Officers confiscated the man's driving licence and impounded his car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For everyone's safety, let's comply with speed limits, even after more than 60 years with a driving licence," the post said.

Since January, France has given residents over 75 priority in its vaccination programme.

The strategy is showing results, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday, with the rate of new infections among over 80-year-olds falling. It has been rising in other age groups.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram