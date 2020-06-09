COVID-19 may have been spreading in China since last August, Harvard research indicates

LONDON: COVID-19 might have been spreading in China as early as August last year, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data.

The research used high-resolution satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan - where the disease emerged in late 2019 - and data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as "cough" and "diarrhoea".

"Increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019," according to the research.

"While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan seafood market."

These findings also corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster," according to the research.

It showed a steep increase in hospital parking lot occupancy in August 2019.

"In August, we identify a unique increase in searches for diarrhoea which was neither seen in previous flu seasons or mirrored in the cough search data," according to the research.

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected at least 7 million people since reports first emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, killing more than 400,000 and forcing most of the globe into lockdown.

The outbreak appears to have been brought under control in China, which reported only three confirmed cases on Tuesday. The country's total confirmed cases now stands at 83,043, with a death toll of 4,634.

Most of the deaths have been recorded in Europe, though the United States is currently the hardest-hit nation with more than 110,000 deaths and more than 1.9 million infections.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said the pandemic situation is worsening around the globe and warned against complacency.

