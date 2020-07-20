Mexico reports 5,311 new COVID-19 cases, 296 more deaths

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's Health Ministry on Sunday (Jul 19) reported 5,311 new confirmed COVID-19 infections and 296 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 344,224 cases and 39,184 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday vowed to improve health standards in the nation, which has the fourth-highest coronavirus death toll in the world.

"We want to remember those who died from the COVID-19 pandemic, and send a loving, fraternal hug to their relatives, to their friends," Lopez Obrador said in a video released on social media.

Mexico has the second-highest death toll in Latin America after Brazil, which has 78,772 deaths.

"There will be time later to pay tribute with all the protocol and ceremonies - a solemn tribute to those who have lost their lives due to this terrible pandemic," added Lopez Obrador, flanked by a Mexican flag and two soldiers.

He read out 10 commitments to protect those vulnerable to COVID-19, including tackling "diseases caused by hunger and poverty", launching "a permanent campaign" to promote healthier eating and lifestyles, and treating hypertension, diabetes and obesity as a priority.

