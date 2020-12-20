Moderna says CDC panel recommends its COVID-19 vaccine for adults

BOSTON: Moderna said on Saturday (Dec 19) the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine on people 18 years of age and older.

The panel voted 11-0 in favor of the vaccine, the company said in a press release.

The vote result came a day after the Food and Drug Administration's authorisation for emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

"ACIP recommendation is another step forward in our quest to address this devastating pandemic with a vaccine," Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said in the release.

Moderna's is the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval in the United States after a similar vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech got the green light for emergency use.

US distribution of Moderna's vaccine began on Saturday, with more than 3,700 sites due to start receiving and administering shots as soon as Monday.

