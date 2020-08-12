New Zealand delays election process as it plunges back into coronavirus lockdown

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday (Aug 12) delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in more than three months.

Ardern said she was suspending the dissolution of parliament, which was due to make way for an election scheduled to take place on Sep 19, until Monday. No decision had yet been made on delaying the actual poll, she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's too early to make decisions but there is a bit of flexibility to move the election date if required," Ardern told a televised media conference, adding any date before Nov 21 can be chosen for the election.

New Zealand health officials are urgently tracing the source of four new cases of COVID-19, all within one family in Auckland, the country's largest city.

The cluster, the first cases reported in the country for 102 days, led Ardern to announce the reimposition of lockdown measures late on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Auckland shifted to level 3 restrictions at 12pm local time on Wednesday, requiring people to stay at home unless for essential trips. The rest of the country was placed back into slightly looser level 2 restrictions. The restrictions will initially remain in place until Friday.

Police in face masks manned roadblocks on major roads in Auckland to enforce the new measures.

"Stay kind, looking after one another," Ardern said, adding that the search for the source of the infection was ongoing. The family had not travelled overseas.

"We know that although we are primarily look for human to human transmission we do need to check whether or not it had something to do with freight," she said.



Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the infected family was in strict isolation at home, but one woman had travelled to tourist spots in Rotorua while she was symptomatic.

Health officials were urgently tracing her activities and were prepared to test tens of thousands of people in the coming days, Bloomfield said.

Ardern said aged care facilities would close their doors to everyone but staff members and essential deliveries from midday because they could act as transmission hotspots.

"I realise how incredibly difficult this will be for those who have loved ones in these facilities, but it's the strongest way we can protect and look after them," she said.

There was panic buying at supermarkets across New Zealand and huge queues at coronavirus testing stations as Kiwis came to terms with the re-emergence of a virus many thought had been defeated.

New Zealand had been held up by the World Health Organization as an example of how to contain the disease after recording only 22 deaths in a population of 5 million and preventing community transmission for more than three months.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram