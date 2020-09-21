New Zealand to ease COVID-19 restrictions in Auckland, rest of country

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the coronavirus restrictions in its biggest city Auckland will be eased, while all restrictions will be lifted in the rest of the country.

Auckland will move to alert level 2 from Thursday, Ardern said at a news conference on Monday (Sep 21), which will limit gatherings to 100 people.

The rest of the country will move to level 1 from midnight on Monday, she said.

A week ago, Ardern said coronavirus restrictions across the country will be lifted on Sep 21, except in Auckland which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections.

Masks will still be mandatory on all public transport, she said.

She also said the government would immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes, a boost for Air New Zealand, which has had to limit passengers on its planes for months.

"I know this change will make a real difference to Air New Zealand and those parts of the country seeking increased numbers of visitors," Ardern said in a news conference.

Last Wednesday, Air New Zealand said it aims to cut up to 385 more cabin crew jobs due to the lack of long-haul international flying, which would take its COVID-19 related job losses to around 37 per cent of its workforce.

The airline said in a statement it would need fewer cabin crew due to the decline in demand on North American routes, which had led it to reduce return flights to Los Angeles to three a week from daily and convert San Francisco flights to cargo only.

"In the foreseeable future, we have around 385 more widebody cabin crew in the business than we have work for," an airline spokeswoman said. "Any decision we make will be made in consultation with our people and the unions, with redundancies as the last resort."

Meanwhile, Australia is also looking to ease quarantine restrictions for returned travellers from New Zealand which has effectively stamped out the virus, and who account for 15 per cent of returns, to free up hotels for other travellers, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last Friday.

New Zealand, a nation of 5 million, had appeared to have succeeded in halting community transmission of COVID-19, but a fresh outbreak in Auckland in August prompted the government to place the city back in lockdown.

