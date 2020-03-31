New Zealand extends state of emergency to stop spread of COVID-19

WELLINGTON: New Zealand is extending the state of national emergency for a further seven days to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare said in a statement on Tuesday (Mar 31).

The initial declaration on Mar 25 lasted seven days and can be extended as many times as necessary. All non-essential services, schools and offices have been ordered to be shut for a month.



"Extending the State of National Emergency ensures we have all the resources, support and powers we need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," Henare said.

New Zealand, with a population of about five million, has more than 550 confirmed COVID-19 cases, one of them fatal.



