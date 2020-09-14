New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on Sep 21

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on Sep 21, except in its biggest city Auckland which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (Sep 14) that Auckland's restrictions would be reviewed next week. She also said it was decided to immediately ease all physical distancing requirements on planes and other public transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealand, a nation of 5 million, had appeared to have succeeded in halting community transmission of COVID-19, but a fresh outbreak in Auckland in August prompted the government to place the city back in lockdown.



Over the weekend, large crowds of people rallied in Auckland against the government's social distancing restrictions imposed on the country's largest city after an outbreak of the coronavirus last month.



Local television footage showed tightly packed crowds, with many people not wearing masks, with estimates of the attendance varying in reports between a thousand and a few thousand people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are all here today because we believe we need to stand up for our rights," state broadcaster Television New Zealand cited Jami-Lee Ross, the leader of the Advance New Zealand party, one of the organisers of the protest, as saying.

"We're all here today because we believe it's time to stand up and say, 'We need to get our rights and freedoms back.'"

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram