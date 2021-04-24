New Zealand pauses travel bubble after Australian COVID-19 outbreak

New Zealand pauses travel bubble after Australian COVID-19 outbreak

Passengers at Sydney Airport on Apr 19, 2021. (Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft)
WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Friday (Apr 23) paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a COVID-19 outbreak in its larger neighbor.

"As set out in our Trans-Tasman bubble protocols, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia has been paused, pending further advice from the state government," a statement on the New Zealand government website said.

