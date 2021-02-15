New Zealand PM Ardern says Auckland COVID-19 lockdown to be reviewed on Tuesday

World

New Zealand PM Ardern says Auckland COVID-19 lockdown to be reviewed on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: People jog past a social distancing sign in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020
People jog past a social distancing sign on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug 31, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Fiona Goodall/File Photo)

Bookmark

WELLINGTON: The COVID-19 restrictions in Auckland and the rest of the country will remain for now and will be reviewed on Tuesday (Feb 16), Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.

Auckland's residents were plunged into a new three-day level 3 lockdown on Sunday while the rest of the country was put on level 2 restrictions after three new COVID-19 cases were detected in the city.

READ: Australia suspends travel 'bubble' with New Zealand as Auckland goes into COVID-19 lockdown

Ardern also said the first shipment of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine has arrived in New Zealand.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/kv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark