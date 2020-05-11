New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday as COVID-19 curbs eased

WELLINGTON: New Zealand businesses including malls, cinemas, cafes and gyms will be allowed to reopen from Thursday (May 14) as tight restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus were further eased on Monday.

The Pacific nation was locked down for more than month under "level 4" restrictions that were eased by a notch late last month. It has continued to enforce strict social measures on many of its citizens and businesses, helping prevent widespread community spread of the virus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the move to "level 2" restrictions will mean retail, restaurants and other public spaces including playgrounds can reopen from Thursday.

"I am announcing that Cabinet agrees we are ready to move into level 2, to open up the economy, but to do it as safely as possible," Ardern told a news conference.

The 39-year-old leader warned "none of us can assume COVID is not with us" but said New Zealand currently had only 90 active cases after a seven-week lockdown.

"Your efforts New Zealand have got us to this place ahead of most of the world and without the carnage that COVID has inflicted in many other places," she said in a televised address.

"But there are risks ahead, so please be vigilant."

Businesses will be required to have physical distancing and strict hygiene measures in place.

Schools can open from next Monday while bars can only reopen from May 21, Ardern said. Gatherings would be limited to 10 people.

"The upshot is that in 10 days’ time we will have reopened most businesses in New Zealand, and sooner than many other countries around the world," Ardern said.



The country's borders would remain closed except for returning New Zealanders. Domestic travel will be allowed, providing a boost to the crippled tourism industry.

Team sport will also return, with planning already under way to start a domestic version of Super Rugby on June 13 involving the competition's five New Zealand-based teams.



The measures would be reviewed again in two weeks, Ardern said.

Three new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were confirmed on Monday, the health ministry said in a statement.

The cases - two hospital nurses and one related to overseas travel - bring New Zealand’s total confirmed COVID-19 infections to 1,147, the ministry said, adding that 93 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases have recovered.

The government will unveil its annual budget on Thursday, and has warned the country would run fiscal deficits for years while debt will increase to levels well beyond previous targets due to its economic support measures.

