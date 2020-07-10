COVID-19: Norway lifts many European travel curbs

OSLO: Norway will lift travel restrictions to and from more than 20 European countries from Jul 15, the government said on Friday (Jul 10).

These include France, Germany and Britain as well as some provinces of neighbouring Sweden.

Norway is not a member of the European Union but belongs to the passport-free Schengen travel zone.

The country currently has some of Europe's strictest limitations on travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

