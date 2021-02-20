COVID-19 Pandemic will not end until world is vaccinated, Merkel says

BERLIN: Germany and other wealthy countries may need to give some of their own stock of vaccines to developing countries in addition to money, since only vaccinating the whole world will end the coronavirus pandemic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday (Feb 19).

Speaking after a video conference of leaders of the G7 group of large developed economies, Merkel said they had not discussed specific percentages of their vaccine stocks that should be given to poorer countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But she told reporters: "I stressed in my intervention that the pandemic is not over until all people in the world have been vaccinated."

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram