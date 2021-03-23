Pfizer to make other vaccines using technology behind its COVID-19 shot: Report
NEW YORK: Pfizer will develop new vaccines targeting other viruses and pathogens using the messenger RNA technology behind its COVID-19 shot, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday (Mar 23), citing the drugmaker's chief executive officer, Albert Bourla.
The drugmaker declined to say which viruses it is pursuing, the Journal reported.
Pfizer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
