Pfizer to make other vaccines using technology behind its COVID-19 shot: Report

World

Pfizer to make other vaccines using technology behind its COVID-19 shot: Report

Pfizer logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo
The Pfizer logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken on Mar 16, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Pfizer will develop new vaccines targeting other viruses and pathogens using the messenger RNA technology behind its COVID-19 shot, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday (Mar 23), citing the drugmaker's chief executive officer, Albert Bourla.

The drugmaker declined to say which viruses it is pursuing, the Journal reported.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark