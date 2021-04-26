Portugal reports no COVID-related deaths in past day, first time since August 2020
LISBON: Portugal on Monday (Apr 26) reported no coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours for the first time in nearly nine months as the country emerges from a two-month lockdown, the health authority said.
The country has reported a total of 16,965 deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and 834,638 infections, 196 more than reported the day before.
The last time Portugal reported no coronavirus-related deaths was on Aug 3 last year.
The health authority highlighted that it remains in the green zone of the risk matrix, with a transmission risk below 1 and a national incidence rate of 70.4 cases of infection per 100,000 inhabitants.
About 20 per cent of Portugal's 10 million people have now been inoculated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 7 per cent with two doses, while more than 90 per cent of people aged 80 or more - the group with the most deaths - have been vaccinated with at least one dose.
Portugal, which imposed a lockdown in January to curb what was then the world's worst COVID-19 surge, started lifting restrictions in March, and has since reopened some schools, restaurant and cafe terraces, museums and hair salons.
