Qatar Airways operates world’s first fully COVID-19 vaccinated flight

Only passengers and crew members who have been vaccinated are allowed on the three-hour flight.

DOHA: The world's first fully COVID-19 vaccinated flight took to the skies on Tuesday (Apr 6), carrying only inoculated passengers and crew members on board.



Passengers on Qatar Airways QR6421 were also serviced by fully vaccinated staff members at check-in, the airline said in a media release.



The flight departed Hamad International Airport at 11am local time (4pm Singapore time) and will return to Doha at 2pm.



Qatar Airways said the flight will have various safety and hygiene measures in place, including its “Zero-Touch” in-flight entertainment technology.



The airline added that the Airbus A350-1000 flight is also fully carbon offset.



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said the flight demonstrates that the “next stage” in the recovery of international travel is not far away.



“With aviation being a critical economic driver both globally and here in the State of Qatar, we are thankful for the support we have received from our government and local health authorities to vaccinate our staff, with over 1,000 vaccinations being administered per day,” he added.



The airline also announced that it is the first in the Middle East to trial the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass.



The travel pass is a mobile app that can be used by passengers to obtain and store their COVID-19 test results from accredited laboratories.



