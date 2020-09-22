COVID-19 restrictions could be in place for six months: UK PM Johnson

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (Sep 22) that restrictions imposed on businesses and people to stop the spread of COVID-19 could be in place for six months without major progress in areas such as vaccine and treatment development.

"We will spare no effort in developing vaccines, treatments, new forms of mass testing, but unless we palpably make progress we should assume that the restrictions I have announced will remain in place for perhaps six months," he told parliament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnson said parliament would be able to consider and debate the new measures put in place to tackle the increase in COVID-19 cases early next week.

Trying to head off criticism from lawmakers, including some in his Conservative Party, that the government is introducing restrictions without consultation, Johnson told them: "Parliament should and will debate these issues and ... will make time early next week ... for a full debate on these measures."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnson also said that Britain is better prepared for a second wave of COVID-19 than it was for the first one, but he also pointed out that complacency about the risk of infection could be the country's undoing.

"After six months of restrictions it will be tempting to hope that the threat has faded, and to seek comfort in the belief that if you have avoided the virus so far then you are somehow immune," he told lawmakers. "I have to say that it is that kind of complacency that could be our undoing."

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram