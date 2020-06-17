Russia's Putin protected from COVID-19 by disinfection tunnel: Report

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected from the novel coronavirus by a special disinfection tunnel that anyone visiting his residence outside Moscow must pass through, the state-controlled RIA news agency reported on Tuesday (Jun 16).

The special tunnel, manufactured by a Russian company based in the town of Penza, has been installed at his official Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow where he receives visitors, it said.

Putin has been self-isolating at Novo-Ogaryovo, although he made a public appearance without a mask at an outdoor event on the Jun 12 Russia Day holiday.



Demonstration footage of the tunnel, published by RIA, showed masked people passing through it being sprayed with disinfectant from the ceiling and from the side.

The Russian news agency described the disinfectant as a fine cloud of liquid that covered people's clothes and any exposed upper body flesh.

The authorities in Penza region east of Moscow where the device was made boasted that it "ensured the safety of the head of government and all those who visit him."

The Penza regional government said the president's staff got in touch with the manufacturing company, which until the virus outbreak specialised in automatic cleaning equipment for industrial use.

The device includes facial recognition technology and can take people's temperatures, according to the manufacturers.



The president began holding video conference calls with officials in April, although there have been a few exceptions. He was shown meeting in person with the chief of oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin, on May 12.



Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, said in April that anyone meeting Putin in person was tested for the novel virus. A month later, Peskov said he had himself been infected.

In an apparent close brush with the virus in March, Putin was shown on television shaking hands with the chief doctor at a Moscow virus hospital while neither was wearing a mask. The doctor, Denis Protsenko, soon afterwards tested positive.

The elaborate precautions protecting Putin sparked anger from some as the Kremlin has ruled it is safe to hold a national vote on Jul 1 on constitutional changes that would allow him to serve another consecutive Kremlin term.

"Let them install this know-how at every polling station and then hold a vote," wrote a commentator, Aleks, on the website of Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid.



Russia has recorded over 500,000 infections, the third highest number of cases in the world after Brazil and the United States, something it attributes to a massive testing programme.

Russia has registered 7,284 deaths so far - fewer than numerous other countries. Critics are dubious about the accuracy of its mortality figures.

