Russia reports 13,634 new COVID-19 cases, fresh daily record

MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday (Oct 11) reported 13,634 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a new daily record that brought its nationwide tally to 1,298,718.

The country's coronavirus taskforce said that 149 people had died overnight, pushing the death toll to 22,597.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia, which has a total population of around 145 million, has recorded the fourth highest number of infections in the world since the start of the pandemic.

Russian authorities on Friday recommended people stay at home this weekend but the Kremlin said there were no plans to impose a lockdown for now.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Friday that certain actions and decisions would be required if infections continued increasing, but said these would be determined by officials at the regional level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Today is indeed a sad anti-record for Russia and it is obvious that many people do not yet consider it necessary to ensure the safety of their own health," he told reporters.

Russia's health minister has said the country hopes to start mass vaccinations in October, with the Sputnik V vaccine already registered and another due to be registered later this month. The speed of Russia's vaccine rollout has elicited concern from scientists about its safety and efficacy.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram