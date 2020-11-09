Russia's Sputnik V vaccine more than 90% effective: Health ministry

MOSCOW: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is more than 90 per cent effective, a representative of the health ministry said on Monday (Nov 9), citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial.

The comments followed a statement earlier on Monday by vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech, who said their experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective.

"We are responsible for monitoring the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine among citizens who have received it as part of the mass vaccination programme," Oksana Drapkina, director of a research institute under the health ministry, said in a statement.

"Based on our observations, it is also more than 90 per cent. The appearance of another effective vaccine - this is good news for everyone," Drapkina said.

Russia reported a record high of 21,798 new COVID-19 infections on Monday as the authorities called for stricter measures to contain the coronavirus in certain regions.

"It is necessary to strengthen restrictions and control over their implementation in the regions where the daily case load and the infection is spreading at rates significantly higher than the average Russian levels," Anna Popova, head of Russia's consumer health watchdog, told Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a televised meeting with government officials.

She said the regions where restrictions should be increased include the Far Eastern Magadan and Sakhalin regions, as well as the Arkhangelsk and Ulyanovsk regions, among others.

She added that in some regions - including the Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia regions in the North Caucasus, and the Penza region - more than half of the population did not wear masks on public transport and at shopping malls.

In recent months Russian authorities have said harsh restrictions are not needed and have stressed the importance of hygiene and safety precautions.

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia does not plan to impose blanket restrictions or a national lockdown to curb the surge in coronavirus cases after having done so earlier in the pandemic. He said Russia would instead impose targeted measures if needed.

