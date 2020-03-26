COVID-19: Russia to ground all international flights from midnight

MOSCOW: Russia will halt all international flights from Friday (Mar 27) under a government decree listing new measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

The decree published on Thursday orders aviation authorities to halt all regular and charter flights, with the exception of special flights evacuating Russian citizens from abroad.

