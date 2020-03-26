COVID-19: Russia to ground all international flights from midnight

COVID-19: Russia to ground all international flights from midnight

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff wearing protective gear check passengers at Moscow&apos;s Sheremetyevo Ai
FILE PHOTO: Russian officials and medical staff wearing protective gear check passengers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/ File Photo
(Updated: )

MOSCOW: Russia will halt all international flights from Friday (Mar 27) under a government decree listing new measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

The decree published on Thursday orders aviation authorities to halt all regular and charter flights, with the exception of special flights evacuating Russian citizens from abroad.

