Sanofi halts trial of COVID-19 drug after tests

PARIS: French pharma giant Sanofi said on Tuesday (Sep 1) that international Phase 3 clinical tests of its Kevzara drug for serious COVID-19 cases had proved inconclusive and it was halting the trial.

The Phase 3 test - normally the last before official approval for use - "did not meet the primary or secondary evaluation criteria compared with a placebo, and in both cases, compared with established hospital care", it said in a statement.

The company said Kevzara, a rheumatoid arthritis drug, had failed as a COVID-19 treatment after the latest set of trials in patients across the world showed adverse effects, and would be dropped for studies in this field.

Sanofi added the trials had led in some cases to COVID-19 pneumonia infections and even death in a few cases.

Sanofi said neither it nor its American partner in developing the drug, Regeneron, "envisage further clinical tests of Kevzara for the treatment of COVID-19".



Trials had shown that the drug did not help patients with less severe COVID-19, the companies had said in July.

Although Kevzara "did not give us the results we were hoping for, we are proud of the work done by our team," Sanofi global research head Dr John Reed said in the statement.

"At Sanofi, we are committed to help combat the global COVID-19 pandemic, including developing vaccine candidates that can be manufactured at large scale," he added.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic late last year in China, it has claimed more than 800,000 lives and caused huge economic damage, sparking a global race to find a vaccine and effective treatments.

Sanofi is one of many companies developing a vaccine but scientists are cautious in saying that at best, one may only be available by the end of this year for initial use.

In July, pharmaceutical company Roche said its attempt to retool its rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra or RoActemra to treat patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19-related pneumonia has failed in a late-stage trial.

