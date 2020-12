Scott Atlas resigns as special adviser to Trump on COVID-19

WASHINGTON: Dr. Scott Atlas has resigned as special adviser to President Donald Trump on the coronavirus, a White House official said on Monday (Nov 30), after a controversial four months at the White House in which he clashed repeatedly with other members of the task force responding to the deadly pandemic.

"I am writing to resign from my position as Special Advisor to the President of the United States," Atlas said in a letter to Trump dated Dec 1, according to Fox News, which first reported his resignation.

Atlas, a neuroradiologist, apologised on Twitter this month for giving an interview to Russia's Kremlin-backed television station RT, saying he was unaware it was a registered foreign agent in the United States.

Atlas has been sharply criticised by public health experts, including Anthony Fauci, the leading US infectious disease expert, for providing Trump with misleading or incorrect information on the virus pandemic.

He has repeatedly downplayed the importance of face masks and this month said lockdowns had been "an epic failure" in stopping its spread.

His views on the handling the pandemic have been denounced by his peers at Stanford University's medical school and elsewhere.



