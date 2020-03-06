COVID-19 spread can be contained with concerted response: WHO
GENEVA: The COVID-19 infection spreading around the world from China can be contained and controlled, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday (Mar 5), but only with a concerted response by all the world's governments.
"We are calling on every country to act with speed, scale and clear-minded determination," the WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a briefing at the UN health agency's Geneva headquarters.
READ: China's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 3,000
Tedros voiced concern that "some countries have either not taken this seriously enough, or have decided there is nothing they can do".
He added: "This is not the time to give up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops."
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the novel coronavirus and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram